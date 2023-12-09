How Samsung Continues to Push Home Experiences to the Next Level [Samsung Home Appliances Core Tech

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) In the fast-paced world of technology, ingenuity is the driving force that propels brands into the future. Samsung unveiled “Core Tech” at this year's IFA — shedding light on the company’s vision for home appliances and commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Discover how Core Tech transforms home appliances and revolutionizes interactions with technology through this three-part series.



Samsung Newsroom is taking a closer look to explore the stories behind Samsung Core Tech in this second installment. To unlock the full potential of every home, consumers require reliable, advanced appliances that boost convenience and eliminate hassle. Samsung has identified and answered this need with Core Tech, a philosophy comprised of four key themes — Outstanding, AI-Powered, Flexible Use and Durable & Sustainable. By introducing innovative technologies across its wide range of home appliances that follow these key principles, Samsung ensures that users optimize their living spaces and enrich their homes with unparalleled efficiency and ease.





WindFree™: Cooling Redefined by Tradition

A prevalent pet peeve for air conditioner users is feeling a chilly breeze that is too strong when their units are running. To solve this issue, Samsung has developed a brand-new feature inspired by the traditional Korean practice of stone ice storage, known as seokbinggo. Essentially an ancient form of refrigeration, seokbinggo managed to keep items cool without cold drafts — making it an ideal source of inspiration for this new feature.



The WindFree™ air conditioner was successfully launched in 2015 after four years of extensive research and development. This ‘Outstanding’ piece of technology helps cool rooms gently and evenly by dispersing air through more than 23,000 micro air holes, so users feel as if they’re floating inside a cool, comfortable cloud.



AI Cleaning: Meet the World’s First UL-Verified AI-Powered Cordless Stick Vacuum

A vacuum cleaner that works well on wooden floors but suddenly struggles when it’s moved on carpets results in an inconvenient cleaning experience. The Bespoke Jet™ AI, the world’s first UL-verified AI cordless stick vacuum cleaner, relieves that kind of stress since it optimizes the cleaning mode according to floor types. But the question remains — how does this 'AI-Powered' stick vacuum determine what type of floor it is placed on?



The Bespoke Jet™ AI detects brush load and meticulously analyzes the data collected to classify floor type. Then, it automatically applies a smart algorithm to deliver the optimal suction power and brush roll speed tailored for the specific cleaning environment. The result is a clean carpet or a shining hardwood floor — ensuring peace of mind for users every time.



Auto Open Door: For Everyone’s Flexibility

Why do refrigerator doors sometimes refuse to open? The internal pressure of a fridge drops as it chills, generating a suction effect that resists users’ efforts to open the door. To make opening fridge doors a breeze, Samsung designed the convenient Auto Open Door feature.



Boasting 27 patents from seven countries, this innovation is a game-changer for those who find opening fridge doors to be a challenge. Designed to be used with one simple touch this thoughtful feature helps make the refrigerator more accessible to a wider range of users. Created to enhance the 'Flexible Use’ of home appliances, Auto Open Door also comes in handy when users have their hands full of groceries.



Less Microfiber™ Filter and Cycle: Reduce Microplastics in Drained Water

Microplastics pose a significant threat to ocean ecosystems, and around half a million tonnes of microplastics are released into the ocean from laundry every year.



Samsung has consistently considered the impact of microplastics when researching advanced technologies and worked together with Patagonia. These dedicated efforts led to the introduction of the Less Microfiber™ Cycle in 2022 and the Less Microfiber™ Filter in 2023 – some of the latest additions to Samsung Core Tech’s ‘Durable and Sustainable’ category. Both the Less Microfiber™ Cycle and the Less Microfiber™ Filter help reduce microplastic emission in the rinse water.



Samsung has continued its efforts by providing the Less Microfiber™ Cycle update through SmartThings since this past August so users can easily download and run the cycle.



Samsung’s commitment to decreasing microplastics emission in the rinse water has gone noticed, as evidenced by the Less Microfiber™ Filter being recognized as one of TIME’s “The Best Inventions of 2023” in October.



Samsung's Core Tech has been developed through years of dedicated research — guided by customer-centric studies and observations — all with the aim of enriching the daily experience of Samsung home appliance users. Not only does this philosophy define the past, it’s a glimpse of the future. Samsung will remain committed to developing new solutions that reimagine user convenience.



In the upcoming installment of the series, Samsung Newsroom will sit down with Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of R&D Team of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics to learn more about the history and concepts that serve as the driving force behind Samsung Core Tech. So stay tuned!



