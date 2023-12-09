Azerbaijan Army Establishes Basis For Regional Peace Under Leadership Of Supreme Commander-In-Chief - Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Under the leadership of the Defense Minister, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov, a meeting of the Board Session of the Ministry of
Defense on the results of 2023 was held on December 9, the Ministry
of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Azenews reports.
The meeting was attended by Deputies of the Minister of Defense,
Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments,
Departments, Services and independent departments of the Ministry.
Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the
liberated territories and Chiefs of special educational
institutions participated in the meeting via video
teleconference.
First, the memory of the National Leader ofthe Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their
lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity
of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of
silence.
The leadership of the Ministry made extensive reports.
The current operational conditions, the organization and conduct
of military service on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border
were analyzed in detail.
The speakers talked about the measures implemented in the field
of army development in 2023 according to the relevant tasks of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief
of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, as well as the work done in
the field of increasing the combat capability of servicemen and
further improving social and living conditions.
Analyzing the service and combat activity of the Azerbaijan Army
per the current year, it was stated that the exercises had a
positive effect on increasing the combat capability of the troops,
as well as the professionalism of the servicemen.
Achievements in the improvement of the capabilities and
abilities of the troops, operational and combat training,
intelligence service, equipping with professional personnel and the
others were emphasized.
The success achieved in military-technical,
military-educational, military-medical and other fields during 2023
as a result of the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army in
adapting it to the Turkish model, as well as the events planned for
the upcoming year, were brought to the attention of the
participants.
Reports on the engineering measures taken in the liberated
territories were heard. It was noted that as a result of the
measures taken, activities were carried out to restore
communication lines, lay new supply roads, and clean certain parts
of the territory from mines and unexploded ammunition. It was
emphasized that the work done in this direction will be continued
in the next year.
At the Board Session, detailed information was also provided on
the provision of the Azerbaijan Army with weapons and equipment
that meet modern standards, the construction works carried out in
the military units deployed in the liberated territories, the newly
commissioned military infrastructure facilities, and the activities
carried out in the current year in order to improve the social and
living conditions of the personnel.
It was said that, in 2023 like in previous years, all supplies
of troops and units stationed in mountainous areas and harsh
climate conditions, were carried out in accordance with relevant
norms, and necessary reserves have been set.
The meeting stated that the moral and psychological state of
servicemen in the post-war Azerbaijan Army is at a high level. It
was emphasized that military disciplinary violations and other
negative cases, have significantly decreased in comparison to
previous years. It was noted that the current indicators of
discipline in the Azerbaijan Army are higher than in the armed
forces of most leading countries.
It was expressed with certainty that the new legal drafts on the
increase of monthly salaries and other reforms will serve to
further improve the professionalism of military personnel, as well
as social and living conditions.
At the end of the meeting, Colonel General Z. Hasanov delivered
to the board participants the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by
Supreme Commander-in-Chief for the year of 2024.
The Defense Minister emphasized that the high evaluation of the
activities of Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his speeches is a great incentive for
the future service.
Azerbaijan Defense Minister emphasized that under the leadership
of Supreme Commander-in-Chief the Azerbaijan Army has laid the
groundwork for the establishment of peace in the region. He added
that the Azerbaijan Army is ready to accomplish any assigned
task.
The importance of paying special attention to increasing the
intensity of the exercises conducted in order to improve the
knowledge and skills of the servicemen and further increase the
combat readiness of the troops was mentioned.
Appropriate instructions were given on the conduct of combat
duty, as well as strict observance of safety rules during daily
service activities.
Colonel General Z. Hasanov has set specific tasks for the
relevant officials to focus on the provision of the units stationed
in the mountainous areas during the winter season, and to keep all
types of reserves under strict control.
In the end, the Minister of Defense delivered to the
participants his requirements regarding the combat training of the
units and paying special attention to the individual
professionalism of the servicemen, as well as the implementation of
the tasks ahead in 2024.
