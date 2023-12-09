Kazakhstan Oriented To Attracting Foreign Investments, Tokayev Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 9. Development and
attracting investment from abroad are top priorities for
Kazakhstan, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev said in an interview with the Euronews TV channel, Trend reports.
According to him, Kazakhstan is number one in this part of the
world or even beyond in terms of attracting foreign investments per
capita.
Speaking elsewhere, he welcomed the upgrade of Kazakhstan's
ranking by international institutions.
Tokayev specifically pointed to the importance of developing the
country's energy sector, as well as pay extra attention to mining
sector.
"In this respect, we are very much hopeful about our future
cooperation with the European Union. We committed ourselves to
being good partners in this very sensitive and strategically
important area," he said.
"We need international cooperation. We need more investment in
this area. And I believe that in this particular area, Kazakhstan
and the EU will become good partners and will be very much
successful," Tokayev noted.
Trade turnover between the EU countries and Kazakhstan amounted
to 25.35 billion euros from January through July 2023. This figure
exceeds by 19 percent the figures for the same period in 2022
(21.31 billion euros).
Kazakhstan's exports to the EU reached 18.157 billion euros,
which is 7.33 percent more than in the same period in 2022 (16.9
billion euros).
Imports for the same period amounted to 7.2 billion euros, which
exceeds the figure for the first 7 months of 2022 (about 4.4
billion euros) by 63.91 percent.
MENAFN09122023000187011040ID1107563655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.