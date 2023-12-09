Tajikistan, Kazakhstan Discuss Transport Ties Expansion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 9 . Transport
Minister of Tajikistan, Azim Ibrohim, and Kazakhstan's Ambassador
to Tajikistan, Valikhan Turekhanov, have discussed options to
expand cooperation between the two countries in the transport
sector, Trend reports.
Tajik minister noted that Tajikistan maintains a close
collaboration with Kazakhstan across all sectors, including
transport. It was highlighted that currently, there are 5
operational international routes for passenger transportation
between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan: "Khujand – Shymkent," "Khujand -
Ush – Konir," "Bokhtar – Sarygash," "Khujand – Zhibek Zholy," and
"Khujand-Irgeli."
"Over the past 11 months of this year, the passenger flow
between the two countries amounted to 5,259 individuals," Ibrohim
said.
Furthermore, it was mentioned that the Kazakh railway offers a
30 to 50 percent reduction in transportation costs via rail,
contributing to an increase in cargo volume.
The ambassador of Kazakhstan also expressed satisfaction with
the collaboration between the two countries and emphasized
commitment to further its expansion, especially within the
transportation domain.
According to the Statistics Agency under the President of
Tajikistan, more than 744.382 million passengers were transported
by all modes of transport in the country from January through
October 2023,which is 10 increase compared to the same
period of 2022.
