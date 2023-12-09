Tajikistan, Kazakhstan Discuss Transport Ties Expansion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 9 . Transport Minister of Tajikistan, Azim Ibrohim, and Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Tajikistan, Valikhan Turekhanov, have discussed options to expand cooperation between the two countries in the transport sector, Trend reports.

Tajik minister noted that Tajikistan maintains a close collaboration with Kazakhstan across all sectors, including transport. It was highlighted that currently, there are 5 operational international routes for passenger transportation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan: "Khujand – Shymkent," "Khujand - Ush – Konir," "Bokhtar – Sarygash," "Khujand – Zhibek Zholy," and "Khujand-Irgeli."

"Over the past 11 months of this year, the passenger flow between the two countries amounted to 5,259 individuals," Ibrohim said.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that the Kazakh railway offers a 30 to 50 percent reduction in transportation costs via rail, contributing to an increase in cargo volume.

The ambassador of Kazakhstan also expressed satisfaction with the collaboration between the two countries and emphasized commitment to further its expansion, especially within the transportation domain.

According to the Statistics Agency under the President of Tajikistan, more than 744.382 million passengers were transported by all modes of transport in the country from January through October 2023,which is 10 increase compared to the same period of 2022.