Azerbaijani Ministry Of Defense Comments On Situation On Conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian Border

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The current
operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian
border, as well as issues of organization and conduct of service of
troops were analyzed in detail, Trend reports.
This was stated at the meeting of the board of the Azerbaijani
Ministry of Defense.
The officials talked about the measures implemented in the field
of army construction in 2023 in accordance with the instructions of
the President of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as
well as the work done to improve the combat effectiveness of the
personnel and social and living conditions.
The analysis of service and combat activity of the Azerbaijani
army this year shows the positive impact of the exercises on
increasing the combat effectiveness of troops and professionalism
of the personnel.
Achievements in the field of improvement of capabilities and
abilities of troops, operational and combat training, intelligence
service, professional staffing and other fields were brought to the
attention of the participants of the meeting.
