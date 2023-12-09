Performance Indicators Of Jordan's Economy Improved...1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The official data also showed that the Kingdom's exports of goods and services increased by 15.3%, reaching about $11 billion during the first half of 2023.Jordanian expatriates' remittances recorded $2.862 billion during the past ten months of 2023, marking an increase of 1.1%, compared to the corresponding period in 2022, which amounted to $2.829 billion.However, inflation rose from the beginning of 2023 until the end of last October by 2.21%.During the second quarter of 2023, total flows of inward foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Kingdom surged by 85.7%, reaching $383.8 million, compared to the same period last year, according to statistics.Meanwhile, value of inward foreign direct investment flows into the Kingdom amounted to about $776 million during the first half of 2023, marking an increase of 20.9% against the corresponding period of 2022.Assets of the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) increased to about JD14.5 billion at end of the third quarter of 2023, with a growth rate of 5.2%, the figures revealed.The industrial producer price index dropped by 4.54% from the beginning of 2023 until the end of last October, while the general wholesale trade prices index increased during the first three quarters of 2023 by 1.68%.The total area of licensed buildings in the Kingdom also rose from the beginning of 2023 until the end of last September to 7.058 million square metres, compared to 6.538 million square metres, constituting a 8% increase.The General Industrial Production Quantities index dropped from the beginning of 2023 until the end of last September by 2.54%.