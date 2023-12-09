(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated today in Washington in the meeting of members of the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit, with HE Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Ben Cardin, and a number of committee members.

Also participating in the meeting were HH Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Dr. Ayman Al Safadi, and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the military escalation, in addition to discussing efforts made to reach an immediate ceasefire and protecting defenseless civilians.

The members of the Ministerial Committee expressed their complete rejection of all violations and practices carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, including blatant settlement operations, forced displacement, and bombing of civilian facilities, which are a clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

The members of the Ministerial Committee stressed the importance of the international community taking serious and urgent steps to ensure securing relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip.

The members of the Ministerial Committee emphasized the importance of Security Council member states assuming their responsibility to stop the violations practiced by the Israeli occupation authorities against the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, pointing out that returning to the path of just, lasting and comprehensive peace in Palestine requires serious work from the international community to implement international resolutions related to the two-state solution, and enable the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights to establish an independent Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.