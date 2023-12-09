President Of The Republic Of Kenya Receives Credentials Of The State Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



HE President of the Republic of Kenya Dr. William Ruto received the credentials of HE Mohammed bin Mutair Al Anazi, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Kenya.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic of Kenya, and His Highnesss wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and to the government and people of Kenya continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President of the Republic of Kenya entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir of the country, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.