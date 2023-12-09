Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TIKA) Supports Cocoa Production In Cameroon

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) installed a drying and fermentation plant within the cooperative that is growing cocoa in the Centre Region of Cameroon.

Within the scope of the project, the opening ceremony of the drying and fermentation plant installed in Ngomedzap, a town in the Centre Region, was held. The goal of the plant is to enable the cocoa that is produced by Mvem Cooperative of Cocoa Producers (SOCOPROCAM) to be dried and fermented under efficient conditions that will protect its aroma after the harvest.

The ceremony was attended by Türkiye's Ambassador to Yaounde, Volkan Işıkcı; Türkiye's Coordinator in Yaounde, Burak Özden; Commercial Counsellor in Yaounde Embassy, Tuna Özel; local authorities, and cooperative officials.

In his speech during the ceremony, Özden stated that within the scope of the 2035 vision and the sustainable development goals, they aim to continue pursuing projects that are towards cocoa production, one of the most important export items of the country.

Noting that the opening ceremony took place on the 100th

anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Özden stated that he hopes this project contributes to the friendly relationship between the two countries.

Within the scope of the project, the goal is to increase the after-harvest quality of the cocoa produced on a field of 16 hectares. A 25% increase in the income of the cooperative, which has approximately 600 members, is also expected.

