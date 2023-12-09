(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

On December 8, 2023 in Malabo the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue.



The parties noted significant progress in the implementation of the agreements reached following the talks between the heads of states in Minsk in September 2023.



It was stressed that in a short period of time the sides reached agreements on joint projects in agriculture, industry, equipment supplies, industrialisation of Equatorial Guinea's economy.



There was a substantive discussion of the prospects for expanding the legal framework to facilitate the planned economic activity.



