CNEEC Ready To Make Significant Investments In Building HPP In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 9. The China
National Electric Engineering Company (CNEEC) is ready to make
substantial investments in construction of a hydroelectric power
station in Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Board of Directors at CNEEC
Wu Guisheng said, Trend reports.
This statement was made during the meeting with the Chairman of
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, where the
parties discussed prospects for collaboration in the field of
hydroelectric power station construction.
Wu Guisheng emphasized that the construction of a hydroelectric
power station would foster the development of Kyrgyzstan's energy
sector, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the
country's socio-economic advancement.
The primary focus of the discussion centered around the
construction of a hydroelectric power station that could serve as a
significant source of clean energy for the country. Both sides
expressed mutual interest in this prospective project.
Furthermore, during the meeting, they deliberated on preparing
the feasibility study for future projects, emphasizing crucial
aspects of transitioning to green energy and sustainable
development, topics recently highlighted at the COP 28 conference
held in Dubai.
