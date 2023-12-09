Azerbaijan Appoints Ambassador To Belarus - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Maharram Aliyev
was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of
Azerbaijan to Belarus, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
corresponding decree.
