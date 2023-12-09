Azerbaijan Recalls Its Ambassador From Romania

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Huseyn Najafov
has been recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Romania, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
corresponding decree.
