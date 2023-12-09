               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Appoints Ambassador To Romania


12/9/2023 5:15:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Gudsi Osmanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Romania, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

