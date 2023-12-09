Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, decreased by $4.55 (5.34 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $80.67 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $82.68 per barrel, and the minimum – $78.72 per barrel.

Besides, this week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $79.17 per barrel, which is $4.49 (5.36 percent) less from the week before. The maximum price was $81.18 per barrel, and the minimum - $77.19 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $5.32 (8.09 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $60.48 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $62.79 per barrel, and the minimum – $58.26 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil fell by $4.99 (6.15 percent) and amounted to $81.22 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $78.25 per barrel, and the minimum – $74.3 per barrel.