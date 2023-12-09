Russians Massively Fortifying Defense Lines Around Mariupol - Ukraine Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces are on a spree to fortify defense lines around the captured city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov littoral.

That's according to Petro Andriushchenko , the adviser to the Mariupol mayor in exile, who posted the corresponding video from the ground on social media, Ukrinform reports.

"This is what the defense fortifications look like when you approach the city from the Donetsk direction. They had partly been erected by our defenders but now they are being refurbished and put in operational condition. Also, the invaders are massively expanding such lines in both east and west," Andriushchenko wrote in the caption to the video.

He noted that the occupation garrison conducts regular drills at these defense fortifications.

"Therefore, no fantasizing please. No need for populist calls. The battle for Mariupol will not be easy for sure. However, it will definitely take place," the mayor's adviser added.

As reported, Russian invaders are turning Mariupol and the villages around it into a military logistics hub.