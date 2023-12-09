Russians Massively Fortifying Defense Lines Around Mariupol - Ukraine Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces are on a spree to fortify defense lines around the captured city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov littoral.
That's according to Petro Andriushchenko , the adviser to the Mariupol mayor in exile, who posted the corresponding video from the ground on social media, Ukrinform reports.
"This is what the defense fortifications look like when you approach the city from the Donetsk direction. They had partly been erected by our defenders but now they are being refurbished and put in operational condition. Also, the invaders are massively expanding such lines in both east and west," Andriushchenko wrote in the caption to the video. Read also:
Enemy relocating equipment with new markings from Mariupol
to Luhansk region - Andriushchenko
He noted that the occupation garrison conducts regular drills at these defense fortifications.
"Therefore, no fantasizing please. No need for populist calls. The battle for Mariupol will not be easy for sure. However, it will definitely take place," the mayor's adviser added.
As reported, Russian invaders are turning Mariupol and the villages around it into a military logistics hub.
MENAFN09122023000193011044ID1107563586
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.