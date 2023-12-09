Chief Of Zelensky's Office Discusses Ukraine's Main Defense Needs With French President's Advisers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, held a meeting with a delegation of French president's advisors, Xavier Chatel and Bertrand Buchwalter, as well as Emmanuel Macron's Deputy Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Jean de Monicault.

That's according to the President's Office press service, Ukrinform reports.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine Gael Veyssiere also attended the meeting.

Andriy Yermak expressed gratitude to France for its assistance to Ukraine during the Russian aggression and extensive support for the Euro-Atlantic integration of our state.

The parties exchanged views on bilateral contacts in the near future and discussed the current security situation in Ukraine and the nation's main defense needs.

The head of the President's Office informed the French side about the progress in implementing the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and expressed hope for the involvement of as many countries as possible in this process.