World Marks 75Th Anniversary Of UN Genocide Prevention Convention

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today the world marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. For at least the second time in a hundred years, the Russians are trying to annihilate the Ukrainian nation.

This was reported by Ukraine's StratCom via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Today, the world marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. This is a document of only four pages. But it clearly defines that genocide is the desire to completely or partially destroy a national/ethnic group. In particular, through murder, creating destructive living conditions, and deportation of children," the statement reads.

North Carolina recognizes Holodomor asagainst Ukrainian people

As noted, Ukrainians know too well what it is about. For at least the second time in a hundred years, the Russians are trying to destroy the Ukrainian nation and assimilate the remaining part. The part of the convention on 'prevention' of this crime clearly did not work. That is why it is so important that the world implements the punishment part. The Convention guarantees it not only for the genocide itself, but even for the corresponding incitement, attempt, or complicity. We hope that there will be enough space for the Russians at future tribunals,” StratCom stressed.

The StratCom team also noted that currently the Ukrainian Armed Forces are directly engaged in preventing the genocide of Ukrainians and punishing perpetrators for it.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 16, the American scholar of modern-day Russian genocide in Ukraine, Christopher Atwood, stated that Russia is committing a number of acts of genocide in Ukraine, which are crimes in accordance with the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.