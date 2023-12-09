Avdiivka, Marinka Areas See 90% Of Combat Clashes In Past Day - Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, 90% of the fighting took place in the Avdiivka and Marinka directions, where all enemy attacks were repelledu. Enemy activity is low in the Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions.

That's according to the spokesperson for the Tavria grouping of troops, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation on the front line has not changed, the enemy pursues its attempts to advance, focusing almost all of its efforts in the Avdiivka and Marinka directions. More than 90% of the clashes over the past day have taken place there. The enemy did not employ aviation for airstrikes yesterday, the number of kamikaze drones also decreased significantly, but artillery and infantry units are very actively deployed, as well as armored vehicles, wherever the enemy deems possible. The Russians also fire rocket volleys at motorways and populated areas, trying to complicate our logistics," Shtupun said.

He specified that all enemy attacks have been repelled. This is about 35 assaults in the Avdiivka direction in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske. In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the enemy, which is attacking near Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka. Twenty-four attacks were repelled there during the day.

According to the spokesman, enemy activity is low in the Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia directions. All the attacks were repelled, including when the invaders tried to regain positions west of Vervove.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia'sdeath toll as of December 9 stands at 338,120. Some 900 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action in the past day alone.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,632 enemy tanks (+6 in the past day), 10,519 armored fighting vehicles (+11), 8,058 artillery systems (+1), 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,136 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,585 cruise missiles (+14), 22 warships/cutters, a submarine, 10,598 trucks and fuel tankers(+7), and 1,159 units of specialized equipment.