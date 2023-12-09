Azerbaijani Election Commission Reveals Date Of Accepting Documents From Organizations Wishing To Do Exit-Poll At Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The date of acceptance of documents submitted for accreditation by organizations that intend to conduct exit-poll at extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan has been set, Azernews reports.

This is reflected in the "Calendar plan of main actions and measures for the preparation and conduct of extraordinary presidential election", approved by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the calendar plan, documents will be accepted until January 18, 2024.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.