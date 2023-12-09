Azerbaijani Ambassador To Belarus Recalled, Following Presidential Order

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulvi Bakhshaliyev was recalled from the position of Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to
the Republic of Belarus, and simultaneously, from the position of
Permanent Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of
Azerbaijan to the statutory and other bodies of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS), Azernews reports.
The corresponding order was signed by President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
MENAFN09122023000195011045ID1107563580
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.