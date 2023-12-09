               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Ambassador To Belarus Recalled, Following Presidential Order


12/9/2023 5:14:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulvi Bakhshaliyev was recalled from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Belarus, and simultaneously, from the position of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the statutory and other bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Azernews reports.

The corresponding order was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

