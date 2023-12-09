Maharram Aliyev Dismissed From Position Of Azerbaijani President's Assistant - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Maharram Aliyev has been dismissed from the post of Assistant to
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the
Department of Military Affairs of the Presidential Administration
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The relevant decree was signed by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
According to another decree of the head of state, Magerram
Aliyev resigned from active military service.
