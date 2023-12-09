               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Recalls Its Ambassador From Romania


12/9/2023 5:14:56 AM

Huseyn Najafov has been recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Romania, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

