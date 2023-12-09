Azerbaijan Appoints Ambassador To Moldova Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulvi Bakhshaliyev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary
and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Moldova, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
corresponding decree.
