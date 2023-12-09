Turkish Ambassador Reveals Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan And Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Trading operations worth $6.7 billion were carried out between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in the first 10 months of this year, said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi during the conference 'Heydar Aliyev 100 - One nation, two states' business world', held in Baku today, Azernews reports.

"By the end of the year we will increase this figure by 20 percent," he added.

The ambassador noted that by the end of this year, trade turnover between the two countries will reach $7.5 billion.

Bagchi emphasized that relations with Azerbaijan are developing in all spheres.

"Economic cooperation holds a special place in these relations. Our main goal is to bring the trade turnover with Azerbaijan to $15 billion, and the current figures show that we are halfway through," the ambassador noted.

He mentioned that in terms of meeting Türkiye's demand for oil and natural gas, Azerbaijan has risen to the first place. The ambassador also mentioned that Türkiye is an important gateway for Azerbaijan's energy exports to the West.