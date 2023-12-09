Arab League Deplores UNSC Failure To Adopt Gaza Ceasefire Draft

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Saturday regretted the failure of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to adopt a draft resolution for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip or to take a correct stance to halt the Israeli occupation aggression on the enclave.

"Regrettably, the UNSC was prevented from taking the correct ethical political position to stop this crazy aggression," the league's Secretary-General Ahmad Abul-Gheit said in a post on the social networking site (X), formerly Twitter.

However, he voiced gratitude to the 99 countries that jointly adopted the draft resolution at the UNSC regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, along with the 13 UNSC members which believe in the respecting of international law.

A draft UNSC resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between the Israeli occupation forces and Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip was blocked by a US veto on Friday.

Thirteen UNSC members voted for the draft, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while the US voted against and the United Kingdom abstained.

More than 96 UN member states backed the draft which aimed to force both parties to the conflict into meeting their obligations under international humanitarian law, notably those relating to the protection of civilian population. (end)

