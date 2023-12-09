MENAFN - Pressat) In a new episode of The Pearl Lam Podcast , international gallerist Pearl Lam speaks to British contemporary artist Sam Cox, known as Mr Doodle, at the opening of his highly anticipated solo exhibition 'Mr Doodle in Space.' The episode is available at watch?v=vRsEGxXpiBI .

Mr Doodle has grown an impressive Instagram following of nearly three million followers. Inspired as a young boy by cartoons and video games and encouraged by his parents and his high school art teacher, Morgan Davies – who is now the artist's full-time Creative Director - Mr Doodle has transformed doodling into a recognised and celebrated contemporary art form, capturing millions of hearts and minds across the world.

Pearl Lam describes how 'Mr Doodle in Space' invites visitors to join Mr and Mrs Doodle as they travel through various whimsical worlds in space. Viewers are invited to find out whether Mr & Mrs Doodle and their faithful companion Doodle Dog make it back to DoodleLand before Mr Doodle's evil twin, Dr Scribble, eradicates doodles from the universe.

Mr Doodle says that his work - which he calls“graffiti spaghetti” - is only ever about spreading joy and happiness and is never about politics.

Mr Doodle says in The Pearl Lam Podcast:

"A lot of people expect art and artists to act a certain way, but my intention has always been to create a universal doodle language that everyone can relate to. Doodling for me, is a way of conveying my passion for life and is an accessible practice that everyone can do.”

Although the artist shies away from his work having any political bias, his work is not completely devoid of meaning. Described as the voice of the millennial generation, Mr Doodle is no longer doodling alone, having introduced a real-life Mrs Doodle, baby Doodle and Doodle Dog who all live in his hand-painted 'Doodle house' in South-East England.

Mr Doodle says of his ambition for the future:

“After doodling my house, I'd love to doodle a whole town. It may take fifteen or twenty years, but it would be a dream to express myself on such a large scale. Above all, I just want to continue having fun with my work, and I'm excited to spend the rest of my life doodling and colouring with my wife.”

For Pearl Lam , being able to bring Mr Doodle's work to Hong Kong is a milestone in solidifying her commitment to promoting innovative artistic expressions, and establishing her eponymous gallery as one of the premier destinations for contemporary art.

Pearl Lam says:

“We are thrilled to present 'Mr Doodle in Space' at Pearl Lam Galleries. His captivating and whimsical creations will transport viewers into a world of imagination and wonder, demonstrating the transformative power of art.”

The Pearl Lam Podcast seeks to spotlight diverse voices from the worlds of art, food, design and architecture who have followed their creative convictions and challenged convention.

About Pearl Lam

Pearl Lam is a gallerist, collector and patron with over 20 years of experience at the forefront of reimagining China's cultural place in the world. Her eponymous galleries in Hong Kong and Shanghai have become recognized worldwide for their intellectual ambition and influence.

Pearl Lam is a leading authority on Asian art, design and the global contemporary art market. Her commitment to art and design is rooted in her longstanding mission to develop and promote cultural exchange between East Asia and the world.

About Mr Doodle

Born in Kent, England, Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, began consuming the Earth's surface with doodles from the age of three.

He began by covering his parents' furniture with doodles and eventually his whole bedroom until he realised his home wasn't a big enough canvas and he began doodling on the walls of local fast-food restaurants and schools.

During his career, Mr Doodle has constructed a whole new visual phenomenon: his DoodleLand, where he manifests his vision of the world, producing mesmerising and dense clusters of characters, objects and patterns that grow and multiply relentlessly.

Mr Doodle's works transcend beyond the canvas, invading furniture, big surfaces, clothing, and more. Like other artists of his generation, he has also explored a number of collaborations with iconic brands, including Disney, Fendi, Puma, Samsung and MTV.

About Mr Doodle in Space

You can explore 'Mr Doodle in Space,' until the 20th January, 2024, at Pearl Lam Galleries, 6/F, Pedder Building, 12 Pedder Street, Central, Hong Kong