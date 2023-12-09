UAE: Missing 22-Year-Old Tourist Found In Sharjah After 38-Hour Search

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 1:25 PM

A missing 22-year-old person of determination was found at a Sharjah hospital today after a rigorous 38-hour search.

The family of the missing man Saqlain Munir, a Norwegian national on a visit in the UAE, thanked the Sharjah Police for their swift action.“We received a phone call from the police informing us about his whereabouts on Saturday at noon,” Azhar Munir, Saqlain's father, told Khaleej Times.

Saqlain went missing at 10pm on Thursday, sending his family into a frantic search, especially because of his condition.

“Saqlain does not talk to anyone. We were continuously ringing his phone but was switched off," Azhar said.

The father and son flew into the UAE from Norway for a vacation "to mentally recharge Saqlain before his treatment in Pakistan". They arrived in the country on November 30 and was scheduled to leave for Pakistan today, December 9.

What happened to him

Azhar and Saqlain are staying with a relative who lives in Sharjah's Al Qasimiya neighbourhood.

On Thursday night, Azhar had to go to Dubai for some work. The quick trip, however, took longer than expected as he stopped at a restaurant for takeaway food.“That was the delay. I never leave him alone,” said Azhar.

During that time, Saqlain was left at home with his cousin.“When his cousin went to a nearby restaurant for dinner, Saqlain sneaked out of the house with his mobile phone and without his wallet. He was wearing a traditional Pakistani outfit - kurta pajama,” said Azhar.

The search then began.“We filed a missing complaint at a police station in Sharjah and notified the relevant authorities,” the father said.

"On Friday evening, his phone was turned on by someone who had found it near the Kasba Canal. We met that person requesting more information on Saqlain. But that man just found the phone,” he added.

Thirty-eight hours later, the Sharjah Police brought them the good news.“We deeply thank Sharjah Police for their quick action in locating Saqlain,” said Hameed Basheer, the young man's uncle.

