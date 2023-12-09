EAA Foundation Condemns Attacks On Gaza Schools

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: EAA Foundation reiterates its condemnation of the ongoing deliberate attacks on schools in the Gaza Strip, particularly the most recent bombings of UNRWA-run schools sheltering displaced persons.

Targeting of schools, and all civilian infrastructure must cease. Attacks on schools and the deliberate targeting of children are gross violations of international law and constitute war crimes, the Foundation said in statement yesterday.

EAA Foundation stresses the critical need to establish a minimum standard that schools must never be targeted during war. Justice and accountability for victims of these egregious violations must remain central to all collective efforts of ending the horrific violence and bloodshed.