Environment Minister Receives Education Minister At Qatar Pavilion At COP28 Climate Summit

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani yesterday received Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi during her visit to the Qatari pavilion accompanying the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.