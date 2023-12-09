               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Environment Minister Receives Education Minister At Qatar Pavilion At COP28 Climate Summit


12/9/2023 4:35:30 AM

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani yesterday received Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi during her visit to the Qatari pavilion accompanying the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which is being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

