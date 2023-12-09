EAA Foundation Advocates For Climate Education And Green Skills At COP28

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education institution, showcased its commitment to climate education and green skills at COP28 through engaging sessions.

The foundation participated in six sessions emphasizing the integration of climate change education in secondary schools and the importance of equipping refugee and community-based youth with green skills.

EAA Foundation was also a partner at Silatech's session on Building Sustainable Futures: Promoting Economic Resilience, Food Security, and Climate Action through Decent Work, hosted at the Qatar Pavilion Blue Zone.

The session which featured QFFD Director General, Khalifa Al Kuwari, Save the Children International CEO, Inger Ashing, UNDP Assistant Secretary General Abdallah Al Dardari, Silatech CEO Hassan Al Mulla, and youth advocate Francisco Vera Manzanares, explored challenges, opportunities, and best practices for empowering youth in critical economic sectors.

COP28 serves as a pivotal platform for assessing progress on the Paris Agreement, and EAA Foundation underscored the critical role of climate education and green skills in addressing climate challenges.

Through its ROTA programme, EAA Foundation, in collaboration with Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Islamic Development Bank (ISDB), and Silatech, hosted a panel discussion on“Greening Education Hub, Green Skilling Youth: Nurturing a Sustainable Workforce for a Resilient Future.”

Speakers including Dr. Zamir Iqbal, Vice President, Finance, Islamic Development Bank; William Asiko, Vice President, Africa, Rockefeller Foundation; Dr. Mahamadou Tounkara, MENA Regional Director, Global Green Growth Institute; Abdulla Al-Abdulla, Executive Director, ROTA-EAA; Valentine Chepkoech, GPE Youth Leader from Kenya, Nisreen Elsaim, Member of UNSG's Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, Sudan; and Muneera Al-Baker, a ROTA-EAA Youth Representative raised awareness about the significance of green skills and explored strategies for enhancing employability through their acquisition.

Abdulla Al Abdulla, Executive Director, ROTA-EAA, emphasised the foundation's commitment to education for climate action, fostering collaboration, and knowledge-sharing among stakeholders.

“In confronting the complexities of climate change, Education Above All Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering climate action through education. Our mission goes beyond conventional education – we aim to empower youth with the tools they need to become proactive leaders of climate action within their communities. Through collective efforts, we believe in creating a sustainable and resilient future for all.”

Abdulla reiterated this message during his participation in Unicef's and ATscale's session on“Greening Education Hub Empowering Learners with Disabilities for Inclusive Climate Action through Assistive Technology,” and during ROTA's participation at the Unesco's“Greening Higher Education: Transforming Competences and Practices,” session.

Education Above All Foundation, through its ROTA programme, aims to support and mobilise one million youth beneficiaries to become proactive leaders of climate action within their communities by 2026.