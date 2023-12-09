QRCS Hosts GCC Red Crescent Meeting Of Media Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) yesterday hosted the 12th meeting of the Committee of Media and Awareness Officials at Red Crescent National Societies/Associations in the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

Opened by Director of Communication and Public Relations Department at QRCS Mohamed Rashid Al Marri the meeting was attended by Abdul Aziz Hamoud Al Sudais, Director of Health Division for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC Secretariat-General, Khaled Abdullah Al Zaid from Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), Faiza Jaafar Al Farsani from Bahrain Red Crescent Society, Ahmed Rashid Al Hattali from Oman Charitable Organization (OCO), and Fawaz Mohsen Al Shaibani from the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA).

In his opening speech, Al Marri thanked OCO for hosting and chairing all the meetings of the GCC Secretariat-General during 2022.

Al Sudais thanked QRCS for hosting this meeting, as well as OCO for hosting last year's meeting.

He hoped that the meetings would give prominent visibility to the role of GCC National Societies/Associations, through continuous communication and exchange of experience.

The meeting's agenda was reviewed and approved by the participants, including important topics such as the Gulf Red Crescent Day 2024, specialised workshops on media in emergencies, the GCC Red Crescent annual media report and plan, pursuit of the MoU between the GCC Secretariat-General and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organisation (ARCO), key training programs and topics of common interest, and selection of the date and location for the next meeting.