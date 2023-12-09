President Of Kosovo Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Kosovo HE Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu arrived in Doha today, to participate in the Doha Forum.

Upon her arrival at Hamad International Airport, Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were received by HE Director of Department of Protocol at the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhro, and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the state Fuad Morina.