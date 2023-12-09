QUYSC Launches Third Cycle Of NSPP

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) Centre for Young Scientists (QUYSC), in collaboration with the office of the Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies (VPRGS), has announced the launch of the third cycle of the National Science-Research Promotion Programme (NSPP).

The third cycle of the programme was launched on November 29, 2023, during a special opening ceremony held at QU, marking the inspiring scientific journey's beginning for the participating students. Twenty-four students from both government and private schools in Qatar have been selected to participate in this edition of the programme.

Participating schools include Jassim Bin Hamad Secondary School for Boys, Al Arqam Academy for Girls, Zubeida Secondary School for Girls, Qatar School for Banking and Business Administration for Boys, Al Jazeera Academy, and Omar Bin Al Khattab Secondary School for Boys. Through their participation in this programme, participating students are expected to familiarise themselves with the scientific research environment within well-equipped labs featuring state-of-the-art devices and equipment at QU, enabling them to gain direct practical experience in the field of scientific research.

A specialised committee of researchers meticulously selected the winning projects for this cycle of the NSPP grant after conducting a thorough review process. The funded projects included“The Role of Nampt Activator and NAD (H) in Sepsis-induced Cardiac Inflammation” by Dr. Zaid Hussein Hasan Almaayah, College of Pharmacy.

Development of Two Functional Foods for Children with Diabetes:“Low-Glycemic Index Biscuits Coated with Chocolate” to Treat Anaemia and Vitamin D Deficiency by Prof Reema Tayyem, Department of Human Nutrition.

Zebrafish as an Animal Model for Testing Industrial Water by Dr. Maha AlAsmakh, College of Health Sciences. Evaluation of rhizobacteria isolated from the Limonium axillare rhizosphere to enhance the growth of Arugula by Prof Mohammed Abu-Dieyeh, College of Arts and Sciences.“Blue energy generation using water salinity gradient in a seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant” by Dong Suk Han, Centre for Advanced Materials.

“Designing Spherical Solar PV to Trap More Energy” by Dr. Amith Khandakar, College of Engineering.

These projects embody the students' steadfast commitment to scientific research, presenting some of the most promising and innovative ideas in the field.