Volker Türk 55 Conflicts In The World And One UN Human Rights Chief

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) عربي (ar) فولكر تورك: "إذا كانت هناك رسالة واحدة، فهي مركزية حقوق الإنسان"



Imagine trying to defend human rights in 2023. Türk started the job just over a year ago. In his in tray: the war in Ukraine, appalling repression of women's rights in Afghanistan, a world emerging from a pandemic which showed in brutal clarity just how unequal, how unfair, our planet remains.

And then...a vicious war in Sudan, in which violations, including atrocious sexual violence, are unchecked. A further deterioration, if that's possible, of the situation in Haiti, where violent gangs took control of large urban areas, terrifying the local populations.

As if that wasn't enough, the Middle East, a festering sore always threatening to erupt, did so. A brutal attack by Hamas on Israel brought violent retaliation from Israel, and the conflict we have failed to resolve for 70 years is claiming lives, thousands of them, once again.