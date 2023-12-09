BN Group Undergoes An Identity Makeover Embarks On Transformation Journey

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India BN Group , a leading conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of businesses, marked its 10th Foundation Day today with a strategic brand refresh, unveiling a new corporate identity that reflects its commitment to transformation, sustainability, and innovation. The event signifies BN Group's proactive stance towards the next phase of growth, with an emphasis on building a self-reliant nation.



Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Unveiled the New Brand Identity along with BN Group Chairman Ajay Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director Anubhav Agarwal and other dignitaries





BN Group's 10th Foundation Day celebration witnessed Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Rupala, unveiling the new brand identity of BN Group, along with BN Group Chairman Ajay Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director Anubhav Agarwal and other key dignitaries, marking a pivotal moment for the company. Apart from this the gala event also witnessed the unveiling of a new BN Group logo, Corporate AV, and New product, along with awards & recognitions, and captivating performances by renowned artists.





Speaking about the journey and future vision Anubhav Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, BN group said, " As we celebrate a decade of achievements, the brand refresh signifies our commitment to continuous improvement and staying ahead of the curve. Our vision for the future is grounded in sustainability, innovation, and the profound responsibility of contributing to the growth of our nation. This transformation journey is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence. As we get on this new transformative journey, I would like to extend my gratitude towards all my internal and external stakeholders."





Speaking on the occasion, Shri Parshottam Rupala lauded BN Group's contribution to India's edible oil sector , he said,“Today, India is self-sufficient when it comes to food and even exports a significant amount to other countries. However, in the edible oil sector, we still have a long journey to make when it comes to becoming self-reliant. BN Group is playing a vital role in bridging this gap by promoting sustainable business practices and investing in cutting-edge technologies.”





The refreshed logo captures the essence of BN Group's journey over the past decade, symbolizing a commitment to sustainability, growth, and innovation. This unveiling is part of a broader transformative journey that BN Group is embarking upon to redefine its industry role, showcasing dedication to adapting to evolving market dynamics and emerging as a leader in sustainable business practices.





Aligned with the brand refresh, BN Group unveils a strategic roadmap for the next phase of growth, emphasizing expansion in key sectors. Leveraging innovation and sustainability in a dynamic business landscape, the company showcased a series of new products addressing the evolving needs of consumers, marking a significant step in expanding market presence and share.





The refreshed brand identity and the transformative journey serve as a testament to BN Group's unwavering spirit and its dedication to shaping a better future for all.







About BN Group

BN Group is a dynamic conglomerate with diversified interests in FMCG, Edible Oil, Real Estate, Timber, and Specialty Chemicals. With a legacy spanning a century, the group is committed to building a self-reliant nation through sustainable practices and innovative solutions.





Website: