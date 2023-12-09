Shah Rukh Khan On Fighter Teaser: More Beautiful Than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Siddharth Anand's Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, brings a high-octane aerial action experience to the big screen. Slated for release on January 25, Fighter marks a year since Anand's last hit, Pathaan the teaser, audiences are treated to a visual feast of aerial prowess. Roshan, Padukone and Kapoor, donning the roles of Squadron leaders Patty, Minni and Rocky respectively, showcase their skills in the cockpit. The footage promises a blend of thrilling jet stunts and dramatic narratives, heightened by a brief hint of a musical interlude reminiscent of 'Besharam Rang', featuring Roshan and Padukone Read: Hrithik Roshan's look for Fighter revealed: Fans, celebs cheer alike, 'A true phenomenon'The film's climax in the teaser is a patriotic crescendo. Hrithik unfurls the tricolour, resonating with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam', leaving viewers on a high note as India's first aerial action film, Fighter is a milestone in the careers of its lead actors. For Padukone, this Bollywood project is not only a follow-up to her role in Pathaan but also her debut collaboration with Hrithik, a pairing long anticipated by fans and hinted at by Padukone on social media before the film's official announcement Rukh Khan on Fighter teaserNow, the original Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan, has commented on the teaser. The only thing that can be more beautiful than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor is the way director Siddharth Anand presents his films, SRK wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Also Read: 'The Archies' premiere: From SRK to Aishwarya Rai, list of celebs who attended the event. Netizens react“Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour....'you must be joking' bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off!” he added while sharing Hrithik's earlier post about the teaser poster Read: Mensa Brands' Myfitness peanut butter signs Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassadorSRK fans, however, seemed more interested in discussing Dunki, Khan's upcoming movie set to release on December 21. Many of them shared clips, posters and stills from the movie to show how eagerly they are awaiting the release. This will be Shah Rukh Khan's third movie in 2023. The earlier two films, Pathaan and Jawan, turned out to be all-time blockbusters.

