(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) COP28 must Answer the Call for a Fossil Fuel Phase Out



Dubai, UAE, 8 December 2023 - As COP28 resumes for a second week, negotiators will be faced with answering the call for a commitment to a Fossil Fuel Phase Out in Dubai. Never before have we heard so many voices, coming from so many directions to seize the moment and commit to phasing out oil, coal and gas. And never before have alternative formulations on fossil fuel phase out made it this far into a draft text. But there are still no guarantees on a decision on fossil fuels, so all is in play.

Kaisa Kosonen, Head of the Greenpeace COP28 delegation said:“We are here to make fossil fuels history. By now governments know they can't leave this summit without an agreement to end fossil fuels, in a fast and fair manner. Now the question is what is the package of solutions, support and cooperation that will get us over the finishing line. It's clear that developed countries are the ones that need to take the lead here.

The solutions are ready - a fast and fair transition to renewable energy is possible - but it won't happen fast enough unless we push the fossil fuel industry out of the way. And when it comes to money, just look at who made record profits last year - it's the fossil fuel industry! There's enough money in the world to deal with this crisis, but it has to be redirected from problems to solutions, so that polluters are made to pay.”

Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director, Greenpeace MENA, said:“Nobody wins a trophy at half-time, but this COP certainly got off to a strong and hopeful start. The historic consensus to operationalise the new Loss and Damage Fund could be a real lifesaver for frontline communities if the responsibility of developed countries to lead in resourcing the fund is recognised in the final COP decision.

However, such announcements are not enough if we don't have a planet to live on. We've got to stop fueling more loss and damage. Everything so far has been just a prelude to what we really want to hear - commitment to a just and equitable phase-out of all fossil fuels by mid-century, coupled with key milestones for this critical decade.”

Thandile Chinyavanhu, Climate and Energy campaigner, Greenpeace Africa said: 'Africa is making promising steps away from the outdated extractive practices of fossil fuel industries which for decades have locked communities in conflict, human suffering, and ecological death. We must encourage further development driven by innovation rooted in pan-Africanism. To achieve this future, we need our leaders to push back against further attempts at neo-colonial plundering of resources on the continent at the expense of Africans.'