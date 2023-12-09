'Steady' Steps Launched To Improve Jordan's AI Readiness, Says Hanandeh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) - Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship seeks to launch a set of concrete steps to improve Jordan's readiness to integrate artificial intelligence, for 18 government institutions through the project "Readiness Assessment for Jordanian Institutions to Adopted Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Public Sector."In a statement to "Petra" on Saturday, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmed Hanandeh, said AI steps aimed to "carefully" study and identify areas that need development and improvement in each public institution individually in the AI field.Hanandeh added that the project also sought to develop institutional plans and strategies to enhance the public sector's development in the AI field to be in line with Jordan's Artificial Intelligence Strategy.The ministry, he noted, contributes to providing support and assistance to Jordanian institutions in starting implementation of the main projects, as part of these strategies to raise instituational readiness to carry out AI programs.He said the ministry began implementing the strategy's priority projects, which represent an "essential" part of the outcomes produced by the readiness assessment process.Additionally, he noted the ministry will build cooperation or partnerships with relevant academic or industrial bodies to contribute to developing and enhancing AI integration in Jordan's public sector, and finally providing continuous training and development for public servants to increase their AI skills.The ministry is mulling possibility of implementing a second phase of the project, as the upcoming assessment process could see participation of other Jordanian government institutions, Hanandeh announced.