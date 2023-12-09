U.S. Should Play 'Major' Role In Resolving Palestinian Cause, FM Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra)- Ministerial Committee mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit and chaired by HRH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, on Friday held a discussion session at Wilson Center in the U.S. capital, Washington, on developments in the Gaza Strip.The session was attended by Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and Egyptian FM, Sameh ShukrySpaeking during the event, Safadi said war in Gaza will not bring security to Israel, but rather a just and comprehensive peace, adding that only resolving the Palestinian cause on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions can achieve that goal.Safadi also noted the United States should lead a "major" step that will resolve this conflict, with a plan that has "clear" outcome with "specific" mechanisms and timetables to reach the two-state solution.Additionally, the FM added that all should work to ensure success of these efforts, as the only way that would achieve security for the Israelis and Palestinians and provide the necessary environment for the region's peace.The Ministerial Committee's members renewed their call on the international community, especially the Security Council permanent members, to play their "true" role on ceasefire in Gaza to save civilians from aggravating humanitarian catastrophe that would affect international peace and security.