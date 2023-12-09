Significant Drop In Mercury Forecast Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.9 (Petra) -Saturday will see a significant drop in temperatures to become around their seasonal averages and the weather will be relatively cold almost countrywide. Showers of rain are likely to fall in the Kingdom's northern and central areas, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, a slight rise in mercury is forecast and the weather will be mostly sunny and pleasant almost nationwide and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.On Monday, the weather will gradually be affected by a state of air instability, and scattered showers of rain will fall in the Kingdom's different regions, which may often be heavy in Jordan's southern and eastern areas.Also today, tempertures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 15 degrees Celsius and a low of 7C degrees, while the port city of Aqaba will see a fair 24C, sliding to 14C at night.