Foreign Ministry Condoles Iraq Over Erbil Fire Victims

Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) -Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the Iraqi government and people over victims of the fire that broke out in a residential building in Soran area in Erbil Governorate in Kurdistan region of Iraq, resulting in multiple victims and injuries.In a statement on Saturday, the ministry affirmed the Kingdom's solidarity with Iraq, expressing its condolences to the victims families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.