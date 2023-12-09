Enemy Relocating Equipment With New Markings From Mariupol To Luhansk Region - Andriushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The movement of Russian military equipment with new markings has been spotted in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

The Mariupol mayor's advisor, Petro Andriushchenko, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform

"We are again recording movements with new markings... By tracking the movement and using OSINT [open-source intelligence] of the Mariupol resistance, we have found out that this is how units are marked, which are later deployed in hostilities in Luhansk region," Andriushchenko wrote.

He recalled that on December 7, a large movement of tracked vehicles through Mariupol towards Berdiansk and Prymorsk was spotted - up to 15 special tractors were transporting tanks and IFVs.

As reported, the Russian occupiers are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military logistics hub.

Photo: Petro Andriushchenko, Telegram