Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 338,120

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 338,120 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 9, 2023, including 900 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,632 enemy tanks (+6 in the past day), 10,519 armored combat vehicles (+11), 8,058 artillery systems (+1), 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,136 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,585 cruise missiles (+14), 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,598 motor vehicles (+7), and 1,159 special equipment units.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past 24 hours, 95 combat clashes have been recorded on the front lines in Ukraine. The enemy continues attempts to encircle Avdiivka.