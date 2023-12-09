               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Nomination Of Presidential Candidates In Azerbaijan Kicks Off


12/9/2023 2:14:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The nomination of presidential candidates in Azerbaijan has begun, Azernews reports.

According to the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC), extraordinary presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been scheduled for February 7, 2024.

The decision came into force on the day of its official publication. It should be noted that after the official publication of the decision on the appointment of elections, the nomination of candidates for the Presidency of Azerbaijan is started by citizens with active (passive) right to vote, initiative groups of voters, political parties, blocs of political parties.

It should be recalled that at the meeting of the CEC held on December 8, a decision was made to set the elections on February 7, 2024.

