Nomination Of Presidential Candidates In Azerbaijan Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The nomination of presidential candidates in Azerbaijan has
begun, Azernews reports.
According to the decision of the Central Election Commission
(CEC), extraordinary presidential elections of the Republic of
Azerbaijan have been scheduled for February 7, 2024.
The decision came into force on the day of its official
publication. It should be noted that after the official publication
of the decision on the appointment of elections, the nomination of
candidates for the Presidency of Azerbaijan is started by citizens
with active (passive) right to vote, initiative groups of voters,
political parties, blocs of political parties.
It should be recalled that at the meeting of the CEC held on
December 8, a decision was made to set the elections on February 7,
2024.
MENAFN09122023000195011045ID1107563217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.