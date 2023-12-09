(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA)

1971 -- Mulla Marshad Mohammad Al-Sulaiman, who established a school named after him, passed away at age of 64. Al-Sulaiman's career in education spanned around 30 years. His school was closed in 1956.

2000 -- The Arab Gulf Program for United Nations Development Organizations (AGFUND) selected State of Kuwait to be headquarters of the Arab Open University.

2003 -- State of Kuwait signed, during meetings in Mexico, UN anti-corruption treaty.

2013 -- Kuwait Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) won the GCC e-government award for its smart phone application "Kuwait Finder." 2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) opened an emergency center in northern Lebanon, which cost USD 2.4 million.

2016 -- Kuwait Airways received its first Boeing 777-300ER, part of a 10-aircraft agreement with the US airplane manufacturer.

2017 -- Kuwait donated USD five million to the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) to support its services for the Palestinian refugees in Syria.

2018 -- KFAED signed a KD five million loan agreement with Malawi to finance a project to expand fresh water system.

2018 -- Kuwait Karate team won the Kata championship in an international tournament held in Shanghai, China,.

2018 -- Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center won the International Property Award for the best architectural design in the Middle East.