Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 1.04 To USD 78.82 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by USD 1.04 to USD 78.82 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 77.78 per barrel the day earlier, said the Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

The Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate in the global markets went up each by USD 1.79 and USD 1.89 to hit USD 75.84 per barrel and USD 71.23 per barrel. (end)

