Agtech Holdings Limited (HK.8279) Included In MSCI World Micro Cap Index

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 8 December 2023 - AGTech Holdings Limited ('AGTech' or the 'Group', HKEX stock code: 8279) is delighted to announce that it has been included as a constituent stock in the MSCI World Micro Cap Index, effective upon close of trading on November 30, 2023.







The MSCI World Micro Cap Index is compiled by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) to measure the performance of micro-cap sector across global markets, covering a wide range of companies with outstanding business performance and high potential. It is widely recognized as a benchmark by international institutional investors.

The board of directors believes that the inclusion of the Group in the MSCI World Micro Cap Index fully reflects the Group's development prospects are highly recognized in the international capital market, the Group is expected to further expand its visibility in the international capital market, to attract more diversified investor base, and increase the trading liquidity of its shares.

About AGTech Holdings Limited

AGTech was incorporated in Bermuda and its Shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8279). AGTech is an integrated technology and services company engaged in electronic payment services, lottery, lifestyle, games and entertainment, marketing technical services, e-commerce and non-lottery hardware supply markets with a focus on Chinese Mainland and Macau. As a member of the Alibaba Group, the Group is the exclusive lottery platform of Alibaba Group and Ant Group.

AGTech's businesses are broadly divided into four principal categories:

(i) Electronic payment:

(a) provision of payment card services and ancillary services;

(b) provision of e-wallet services;

(c) provision of acquiring services for other payment platforms;

(ii) Lottery:

(a) lottery hardware sales;

(b) lottery distribution through physical channels and ancillary services;

(iii) Lifestyle, games and entertainment, marketing technical services and e-commerce; and

(iv) Non-lottery hardware supply (including sales and leasing).

AGTech is an associate member of the World Lottery Association (WLA) and the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA).

