The Roots And Depths Of Israel's Hamas Intel Failure

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After the surprise Hamas terrorist attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, many observers were puzzled about how Israel could have been caught completely off-guard.

We were among those puzzled, and proposed three possible reasons :

Israeli leaders may have underestimated Hamas' capabilities and misunderstood its intentions.Israeli intelligence may have been tricked by Hamas' secrecy, missing signs that it was planning and training.Israeli intelligence leaders may have been so wedded to their prior conclusion that Hamas was not a major threat that they dismissed mounting evidence that it was preparing for war.

New revelations from recent media coverage have shed additional light on what happened, which mostly confirm the role of faulty threat assessments, Hamas' improved operational security, and confirmation bias .

On October 29, The New York Times reported that since May 2021, Israel's military intelligence leaders and National Security Council had officially assessed that“Hamas had no interest in launching an attack from Gaza that might invite a devastating response from Israel.”

As a result, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and security leaders diverted attention and resources away from Hamas and toward what they saw as more existential threats: Iran and Hezbollah.

For instance, in 2021, the Israeli military cut personnel and funding for Unit 8200, a key military surveillance unit watching Gaza. In 2022, the unit stopped listening in on Hamas militants' radio communications , though it apparently gathered other intelligence.

The US made a similar shift, focusing on the Islamic State group and other militants , leaving intelligence gathering on Hamas to Israel.

Revealing surveillance

Within days of October 7, Egypt revealed that it had shared with Israel high-level warnings of impending Hamas violence –“something big .”

A Guardian report in early November revealed that Hamas leaders who had planned the attack took special measures to avoid being detected by Israeli intelligence, including passing orders only by word of mouth, rather than by radio or internet communication. But Hamas' planning did not totally escape detection.

The Times of Israel reported in late October that Israeli troops of the Combat Intelligence Corps surveilling the Israel-Gaza border months before October 7 saw Hamas militants digging holes, placing explosives, training frequently and even practicing blowing up a mock fence. Their warnings were ignored.