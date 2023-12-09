South Korea Plunging Deeper Into Sub Export Markets

(MENAFN- Asia Times) South Korea aims to crank up its weaponry shipments with a new type of submarine with the potential to give small and mid-sized navies in the Pacific an asymmetric edge in underwater warfare.

This month, Naval News reported that South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) is developing an indigenous mid-size submarine for export markets. South Korea's submarine market is mainly divided between HD HHI and Hanwha Ocean (previously DSME) .

The report notes that Dr Won-Ho Joo, chief operating officer of HD HHI's Naval & Special Ship Business Unit, made the announcement. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between HD HHI and Hanwha Ocean to enhance competitiveness in international bidding and shipbuilding, the Naval News report quoted him as saying.

The report also mentions Hanwha Ocean's commitment to working with over 200 domestic partner companies for submarine procurement and future maintenance projects.

Naval News mentions that HD HHI is planning to participate in the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) and has signed a technical cooperation agreement with Babcock Canada . It has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Polish National Defense company PGZ for Poland's Orka Project, the nation's submarine program.

South Korea has previously sold submarines to foreign nations. Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) mentions that in 2011, South Korea outbid Russia, France and Germany on a US$1.1 billion contract to supply Indonesia with three Type 209-class submarines.

NTI notes that the first two submarines, the KRI Nagapasa and KRI Ardadedali, were delivered to Indonesia in 2017 and 2018, while the third submarine, KRI Alugoro, was assembled by PT PAL in Indonesia with South Korean support as part of a technology-sharing program.